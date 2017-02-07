Venezuela: Main Bitcoin market shuts down amid arrest of miners

Source: PanAm Post

"Venezuelan authorities detained four men suspected of bitcoin mining, forcing the country's main exchange platform to temporarily shut down operations and lose its bank account. On Friday, February 2, authorities confiscated 11,000 computers belonging to bitcoin miners. Mining is the process of adding transaction record to bitcoin's purchase history to make it seem like they had really taken place." (02/06/17)

https://panampost.com/orlando-avendano/2017/02/06/venezuelas-bitcoin-market-takes-big-hit-after-cybercrime-investigation-leads-to-four-arrests/