The role of war in a voluntaryist society

Source: Everything Voluntary

by Ben Speers

"Most voluntaryists understand that war is one of the most terrible, wasteful, horrific tools at the state's disposal. There can be no doubt that the death, devastation, and warping of the mind caused by war are terrible evils. But the question remains: 'Is war ever justified?' Before a coherent answer can be given, we should first define war. If war is defined as a purely statist activity, then war is never justified for the simple reason that statism is never justified. However, if we include private, large-scale military operations in the definition of war, then war could be justified under certain specific conditions." (02/06/16)

