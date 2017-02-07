I stand with Rienzi, MS

Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"For those unaware of this relatively obscure issue affecting this extremely small town, Rienzi, MS is a town of 320 that recently received threats from an atheist organization threatening the small town with up to $500,000 in fines and litigation if they did not immediately cease flying a Christian flag over a veterans' memorial. While the mayor of the town relented, the people of the town are getting ready to fight back, and there's so much confusion and misinformation around this issue that some things really have to be cleared up." (02/07/16)

