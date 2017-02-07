The Scott Horton Show, 02/06/17

Source: Libertarian Institute

"Nasser Arrabyee, a Yemeni journalist based in Sanaa, discusses President Trump's first authorized special forces raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL, many Yemeni civilians, and Anwar al-Awlaki's daughter — continuing the nearly two-year war in Yemen where the US alternates between helping and attacking AQAP." [various formats] (02/06/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/2017/02/2617-nasser-arrabyee-ussaudi-war-houthi-government-yemen/