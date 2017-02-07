France: Magistrate orders Sarkozy to stand trial

Source: Yahoo! News

"A magistrate has ordered former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to stand trial over irregularities in the funding of his failed 2012 re-election bid, a judicial source said on Tuesday. The charge against Sarkozy, who led France for five years from 2007, exposes the 62-year old conservative politician to a one-year prison sentence if convicted. Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog described the trial order as 'inane' and said he would lodge an appeal against it. One of two magistrates handling the case ordered the trial on the charge that Sarkozy spent way more than he was entitled to, despite warnings from his accountants." (02/07/17)

