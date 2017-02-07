Khamenei: Trump "shows real face of America"

Source: Reuters

"U.S. President Donald Trump has shown America's 'real face' by proving Iranian allegations about American government corruption, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in his first speech following Trump's inauguration. 'We are thankful to [Trump] for making our life easy as he showed the real face of America,' Khamenei was quoted as saying by his website in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran." (02/07/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-iran-speech-idUSKBN15M0WE