Syria: 13,000 people hanged in secret at prison, Amnesty says

Source: CNN

"Thousands of people have been hanged at a Syrian prison in a secret crackdown on dissent by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, a report by Amnesty International has alleged. The human rights group says up to 13,000 people have been executed at Saydnaya prison north of the capital Damascus in a 'hidden' campaign authorized by senior regime figures. … Most of those hanged were civilians 'believed to be opposed to the government,' the report found." (02/07/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/middleeast/syria-executions-amnesty-international-report/