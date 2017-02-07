VA: Idiot Senators pass big-government bill to enable frivolous litigation against "sanctuary cities"

Source: Virginia Lawyers Weekly

"Virginia communities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities could be sued over crimes committed by people living in the country illegally [sic] under a measure the state Senate approved Monday. The bill designed to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to strip funding from such communities. Conservative states across the country have considered a variety of anti-sanctuary city bills since the president's order, while liberal states have moved to add protections for immigrants in the country illegally [sic]. The bill from Republican Sen. Dick Black would make sanctuary cities liable for crimes committed within their locality. It advanced on a 21-19 vote." [editor's note: So much for Republicans being "federalists" or "constitutionalists." Even if the Constitution didn't forbid the federal government to regulate immigration (Article I, Section 9), enforcing federal law wouldn't be local law enforcement's job – TLK] (02/06/17)

http://valawyersweekly.com/2017/02/06/senate-approves-liability-for-sanctuary-cities/