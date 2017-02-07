Source: Heartland Institute

by Isaac Orr

"In 2015, Maryland legislators imposed a two-year statewide moratorium on hydraulic fracturing for natural gas by overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) veto of the legislation. Now, legislators from Baltimore seem determined to enact a complete ban on fracking, but their claims fracking will contaminate water and threaten public health are scientifically baseless. The only thing a fracking ban would accomplish is denying much-needed economic opportunities to people living in Western Maryland." (02/06/17)

http://blog.heartland.org/2017/02/push-for-maryland-fracking-ban-is-based-on-bad-science/