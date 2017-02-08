God knows you're good

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"'The trouble with fighting for human freedom,' wrote H. L. Mencken, 'is that one spends most of one's time defending scoundrels.' 'Henry Louis Mencken (1880–1956), master prose stylist and social critic, knew whereof he wrote. But he also penned things to which few would give their hearty assent. Today, we find several controversialists who, like Mencken, side with individualism against collectivism. They are raising a ruckus. But are they 'scoundrels?' Does it matter?" (02/07/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/02/07/god-knows-youre-good/