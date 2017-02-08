Brexiteers against Le Pen

Source: spiked

by Naomi Firsht

"As we have argued on spiked, there are undoubted similarities between Brits voting against the EU and large numbers of Americans rejecting Hillary and establishment politics. Both signified a desire to upset the status quo and try something different in politics. However, beyond this, it is a gross distortion of the Brexit vote, of the Brexit sentiment, to compare it directly to the election of the fluorescent-haired demagogue now in-situ in the White House, never mind to the potential election of the inward-looking, far-right authoritarian Le Pen. It is simply wrong to conflate British people's decision to leave the EU with a normal political vote for a party or a leader." (02/07/17)

