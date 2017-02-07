US House passes bill requiring warrants to search old emails

Source: NDTV [India]

"The US House of Representatives voted on Monday to require law enforcement authorities to obtain a search warrant before seeking old emails from technology companies, a win for privacy advocates fearful the Trump administration may work to expand government surveillance powers. The House passed the measure by a voice vote. But the legislation was expected to encounter resistance in the Senate, where it failed to advance last year amid opposition by a handful of Republican lawmakers after the House passed it unanimously." (02/07/17)

http://www.ndtv.com/world-news/us-house-of-representatives-passes-bill-requiring-warrants-to-search-old-emails-1656683