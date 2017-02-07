US DoD details plans for $30 billion welfare handout to "defense" contractors

Source: Washington Post

"Buoyed by President Donald Trump's pledge to rebuild [sic] the U.S. armed forces, senior Pentagon officials have delivered to Congress plans for increasing the defense budget by more than $30 billion to acquire new jet fighters, armored vehicles, improved training and more. The informal proposals, obtained by The Associated Press, represent the first attempt by Trump's Defense Department to halt an erosion [sic] of the military's readiness for combat." [editor's note: The US armed forces are already by far the most well-funded war machine in the world and would remain so even if the "defense" budget was cut in half; this money isn't for defense, it's for sweetheart crony deals with weapons makers – TLK] (02/07/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/congress/military-services-detail-plans-for-30-billion-budget-boost/2017/02/07/b146bb78-ed0d-11e6-a100-fdaaf400369a_story.html