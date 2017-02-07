Afghanistan: Twenty dead in suicide blast at Supreme Court

Source: Dhaka Tribune [Bangladesh]

"A suicide bomber attacked Afghanistan's Supreme Court just as staff were leaving work Tuesday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 41 in the second attack on government institutions in under a month. The bomber, who was on foot, detonated the device in the parking lot as employees were boarding a bus to go home, interior ministry spokesman Najibullah Danish said. The casualty figures came from health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh, who said women and children were among the wounded." (02/07/17)

http://www.dhakatribune.com/world/south-asia/2017/02/07/least-12-killed-suicide-blast-afghan-supreme-court/