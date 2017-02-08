WI: Idiot Milwaukee pols want game companies to pay bribes to point at city parks

Source: Engadget

"Pokemon hunting is apparently a messy business. The Milwaukee County Board passed an ordinance requiring the creators of location-based augmented reality games like Pokemon Go obtain permits before using parks as in-game landmarks. Since it specifically targets game makers, it won't keep Pokemon players out of the parks, but it sets ground rules for developers who want to use them in their games." [editor's note: Fair enough; Niantic should stop pointing at city parks and start pointing at city hall, the mayor's home, etc. – TLK] (02/07/17)

https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/06/pokemon-go-milwaukee/