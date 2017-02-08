Are more ticket cameras coming to Texas?

Source: Campaign For Liberty

by Byron Schirmbeck

"Texans deserve a real ban bill that would make the cameras go dark immediately. With enough pressure, Senator Hall could turn away from his pro-camera bill and support a real camera ban instead. Senator Hall may try to tell you a ban on ticket cameras in Texas can't be done, because the cities have signed contracts with the out-of-state camera companies. Don't be fooled. The contracts were illegal to begin with, so the argument to keep the cameras in place for decades just doesn't hold water. Senator Hall shouldn't care more about preserving illegal contracts that violate your rights than he does about fixing the problem the legislature created when they let these cameras into Texas." (02/07/17)

http://www.campaignforliberty.org/ticket-cameras-coming-texas