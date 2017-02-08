Source: CounterPunch

by Roger Harris

"The state does not wither away under neoliberalism. The security, military, surveillance, and other coercive functions of the state are boosted. What is jettisoned is governmental regulations over capital. This is paralleled by a rush to privatize formerly state functions, including the military. Private contractors such as XE Services (formerly Blackwater) now help fight the empire's wars. Even spying (a.k.a., 'intelligence') is being outsourced. Most importantly the neoliberal state takes on the function of the 'collective capitalist.' After the 2008 financial meltdown, Obama went to Wall Street, said he was the only thing standing between them and the pitchforks, and told the bankers that the state would carry their water. This is an important development — the socialization of risk for finance capital. … What we are seeing is Trump, not reversing Obama, but intensifying the neoliberal project." (02/07/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/02/07/trump-in-the-white-house-what-you-see-is-what-you-get/