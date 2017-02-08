Freedom of the press in Serbia: A state of emergency

Source: Students For Liberty

by Ratko Nikolic

"It is widely accepted that the freedom of the press is one of the fundamental prerequisites of a free society. Due to its crucial role in preventing power abuse and corruption by keeping the general public informed about the wrongdoings of their elected officials, it is often regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy. Following this logic, it goes without saying that attacking the media for simply doing their job or preventing them from doing it in any other way, is an attack against the very foundation of democracy itself. And yet, this phenomenon seems to be increasingly widespread throughout the Western Balkans region and Serbia in particular." (02/07/17)

https://www.studentsforliberty.org/2017/02/07/freedom-press-serbia-state-emergency/