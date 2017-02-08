Poland: Banks hacked using malware planted on their own government site

Source: The Hacker News

"In what considered to be the largest system hack in the country's history and a massive attack on the financial sector, several banks in Poland have been infected with malware. What's surprising? The source of the malware infection is their own financial regulator, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) — which, ironically, is meant to keep an eye out for the safety and security of financial systems in Poland." (02/06/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/02/bank-hacking-malware.html