Yemen and the Bay of Pigs

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"NBC News is reporting that contrary to what U.S. officials have been maintaining, the goal of the recent U.S. military attack in Yemen was not to capture computers but rather to kill or capture a man named Qassim al-Rimi, the head of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, who U.S. officials say is the third most dangerous terrorist in the world. The attackers failed to achieve their mission but in the process left an 8-year-old American girl dead, along with several other children and women. A U.S. soldier, William Owens, lost his life in the battle as well. Meanwhile, al-Rimi is taunting President Trump and the Pentagon in an audio message that has been posted on the Internet. The Pentagon's attack in Yemen brings to mind the attack on Cuba at the Bay of Pigs more than 50 years ago. Just as the Pentagon presented the Yemen attack proposal to President Trump immediately after he assumed office, the CIA did the same thing to President Kennedy immediately after he took office." (02/07/17)

