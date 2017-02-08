UBI: Reply to Dolan

Source: EconLog

by Bryan Caplan

"[Dolan writes:] 'Not all of those with libertarian sympathies are anarcho-capitalist purists. Many classical liberals, even those whom purist libertarians lionize in other contexts, are more open to the idea of a social safety net as a legitimate function of a limited government.' Indeed. But even moderate classical liberals have traditionally tempered this concession with elevated concern for scarcity, disincentives, desert, and long-run fiscal stability. … I'm not saying that UBI libertarians should oppose the UBI because it's inconsistent with anarcho-capitalism. I'm say that libertarians should oppose the UBI because it's even more vulnerable to our well-founded concerns about the welfare state than the status quo." (02/07/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/02/ubi_reply_to_do.html