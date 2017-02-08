Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"Mr. [Christopher] Ruhm writes that 'There is widespread public support for paid parental leave.' No there isn't. If there truly were widespread support for paid parental leave given its costs, employers would have every incentive to supply such leave to more workers. The fact that such leave is not supplied to more workers is the best available evidence that support for such leave in fact is not as widespread as Mr. Ruhm assumes it to be." (02/07/17)

http://cafehayek.com/2017/02/the-market-remains-the-most-reliable-pollster.html