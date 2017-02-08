Source: Bismarck Tribune

"A major corruption scandal shaking politicians across Latin America continued spreading across the region Tuesday as Peru's attorney general sought the arrest of former President Alejandro Toledo on charges of laundering of assets and influence trafficking. Toledo was believed to be in Paris. He has denied any wrongdoing in interviews with news media." (02/07/17)

http://bismarcktribune.com/news/world/peru-attorney-general-seeks-arrest-of-ex-president-toledo/article_409d36a4-70ec-5381-b04c-b445f4a5e872.html