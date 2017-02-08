Source: Bitcoin.com

by Wendy McElroy

"Bitcoin is a freedom currency in a manner that isn't obvious and which is virtually undiscussed. Bitcoin is commonly linked to victimless crime, but the dynamic reaches far deeper than merely freeing individuals to buy goods and services, unsavory or not. Victimless crime is the lifeblood of the surveillance state without which big government could not function. Victimless crime creates the surveillance state. The arch enemy of total scrutiny is the privacy and economic anonymity of cash or digital currencies. This means something as tiny as the pseudonymous transfer of one bitcoin is a threat to the state's very existence." (02/07/17)

https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-stop-apologizing-for-victimless-crime/