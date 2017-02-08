Hey Antifa: Free speech is not negotiable

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"Antifa is not an anti-fascist movement. It is a violent authoritarian movement that creatively brands and markets itself as anti-fascist. Nor is Antifa an anarchist movement. Violent authoritarianism which attempts to suppress the dissemination of ideas through speech — to rule the minds and mouths of others through force — is not anarchism even if it formally eschews the state as its instrument of coercion." (02/07/17)

