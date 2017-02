Source: Freeman's Perspective

by Paul Rosenberg

"You work long, hard days, but you never have enough to be secure. Your husband or wife probably works too, and yet you still never get ahead. Now think about this: Your great-grandparents worked hard, and they did get ahead. You work just as hard, but you don't make the same progress. Was great-grandpa really that much better than you? Not likely. So, how was it that he could get ahead on one income, but you can't?" (02/07/17)

https://www.freemansperspective.com/youve-been-robbed/