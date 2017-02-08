Source: The Intercept

by Peter Maass

"In 1987, Milosevic was sent to Kosovo to soothe angry Serbs who felt threatened by Albanians who dominated the province. A low-profile communist official at the time, Milosevic visited a municipal office and spoke to a crowd of unhappy Serbs who had gathered outside. Milosevic was uncertain as he addressed them, but everything changed when he voiced a nationalist message they had never heard before: 'No one will be allowed to beat the Serbs again, no one!' he said. The crowd began to chant his name. … When Milosevic returned to Belgrade, he took up the banner of Serb nationalism and ousted his low-energy mentor, Ivan Stambolic. He provoked other republics to secede from Yugoslavia, and this led to years of warfare and war crimes. Milosevic created his own reality. I have never interviewed Trump but I have an unforgettable memory of what it's like to sit in a room with a gaslighter-in-chief and try to pin him down." (02/07/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/02/07/what-slobodan-milosevic-taught-me-about-donald-trump/