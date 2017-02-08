Pence casts tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos as US Secretary of Education

Source: CNN

"Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaking vote Tuesday to confirm Betsy DeVos as the next education secretary after the Senate was evenly divided over the controversial pick. The 51-50 vote ends Trump's toughest confirmation battle yet. Senate Democrats debated through the night and into Tuesday morning in a last-ditch attempt to derail DeVos, buoyed by support from Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine." (02/07/17)

