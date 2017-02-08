Haiti: Moise sworn in as new president

Source: Lompoc Record

"Jovenel Moise was sworn in Tuesday as Haiti's president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a chronically struggling economy and a deeply divided society. The 48-year-old entrepreneur took the oath of office in a Parliament chamber packed with Haitian lawmakers and foreign dignitaries from countries including the U.S., Venezuela and France. He smiled slightly as the Senate leader slipped Haiti's red and blue presidential sash over his left shoulder." (02/07/17)

http://lompocrecord.com/news/world/jovenel-moise-sworn-in-as-haiti-s-new-president/article_5873bf91-8e26-5fbb-890c-ee64d519a1a6.html