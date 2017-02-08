GM's US workers to get $12,000 bonus

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"Workers paid hourly at General Motors in the US will receive bonuses of $12,000 after the firm made a profit of $12 billion in North America. The United Automobile Workers union negotiated a profit sharing deal in 2011. It is worth up to $1,000 per $1bn of profit the company makes in the continent. However, net profit for the whole of GM dropped 2.7% last year to $9.43bn after foreign exchange losses. A jump in sales in mid-size pick-up trucks and SUVs aided sales in the US. Chevrolet was the fastest growing US GM brand in 2016, increasing its share of the US retail market by 0.5 percentage points. A year earlier, payments of up to $11,000 were awarded to union workers after $11bn of North American profits were posted. The award is based on working more than an average of 35 hours per week during the year." (02/07/17)

