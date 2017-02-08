Schilling on Warren: Senator "Lieawatha" represents "everything we hate about politics"

Source: Fox News

"Former baseball star Curt Schilling is reportedly planning to run for Senate in Massachusetts against incumbent Elizabeth Warren, and he's wasting no time attacking his would-be opponent. Warren, a favorite politician among the liberal activists, represents 'everything we hate about politics,' the former Red Sox pitcher said during an radio interview on the Larry O'Connor show. Schilling thinks he could be successful against Warren because of the 'disconnect' between the politics of average voters in Massachusetts and the senator's left-wing beliefs." [editor's note: If Massachusetts voters only have Schilling and Warren to choose from, assisted suicide facilities should be set up at the polling place entrances so they can put themselves out of their misery instead – TLK] (02/07/17)

