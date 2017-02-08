CNN: Trump reportedly looking to boot Sean Spicer as communications director

Source: Raw Story

"The Trump administration got off to a busy start following the president’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 and it is reportedly seeking a new communications director to 'lighten the load' of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, according to sources who spoke with CNN. Sources told CNN the president is not thrilled with Spicer's performance over the last few weeks. (Perhaps President Trump is more upset that Spicer was portrayed by a woman on SNL last week.) In the weeks since the Trump administration took office, Spicer has acted as both press secretary and communications director, positions usually filled by two staffers. Trump is reportedly upset with former RNC chairman and current White House chief of staff Reince Priebus'[s] decision to fill the press and communications position with Spicer." [editor's note: Of course, this being CNN, it could just be "fake news" – SAT] (02/07/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/02/trump-reportedly-looking-to-boot-spicer-as-communications-director-due-to-poor-performance-cnn