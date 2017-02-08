Ryan: Obamacare replacement will pass this year

Source: Reuters

"The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly. 'The question is how long does it take to implement the full replacement of Obamacare,' House Speaker Paul Ryan told a news briefing. 'We hope to get this done as fast as possible.' Ryan was responding to questions about Republican President Donald Trump's weekend interview with Fox News in which he said it might take until next year to replace the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, which Republicans consider federal government overreach. Trump and congressional Republicans campaigned on a promise to scrap the 2010 healthcare law. But they are struggling to agree on a replacement for the law, which has enabled up to 20 million previously uninsured Americans to obtain health coverage." (02/07/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-obamacare-ryan-idUSKBN15M1SL