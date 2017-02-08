MI: Emmett Till's accuser admits she lied; will new charges be filed?

Source: USA Today

"Carolyn Bryant has admitted she lied when she testified in 1955 that Emmett Till touched her — a lie she repeated to the FBI a decade ago. Lying to the FBI is a crime. So is obstruction of justice. Both carry up to five years in prison. But prosecuting the 82-year-old woman now would be difficult if not impossible because the five-year statute of limitations has run out, experts say. 'It appears that time has once again robbed us of justice in the Emmett Till case,' said former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, who successfully prosecuted the Ku Klux Klan's 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four girls." (02/07/17)

