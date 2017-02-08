Violence will only hurt the Trump resistance

Source: The New Republic

by Erica Chenoweth

"The week of President Donald Trump's inauguration, thousands of Americans used civil disobedience to disrupt events. An LGBTQ dance party raged outside of Mike Pence's house. Iraq Veterans Against the War occupied John McCain's office in opposition to Rex Tillerson's nomination. On Inauguration Day, Black Lives Matter activists blockaded security checkpoints. Democracy Spring activists interrupted the swearing-in ceremony. Code Pink marched around the National Mall in a colorful pack. An elderly Asian American woman gave a middle-finger salute. The day after inauguration, millions of people participated in the Women’s March on Washington at its Sister Marches. Hundreds of thousands have remained active in pro-immigration protests and other rallies in the weeks since then." (02/07/17)

