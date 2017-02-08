The prisoner's dilemma: Why Democrats should block Gorsuch

Source: The American Prospect

by David Atkins

"In a two-party political system, each party can be seen as a prisoner: Refuse to cooperate too much, and government falls apart with no one getting anything. Cooperate too much, and the other party will take advantage of you. If America were still a rational political system, Democrats would be advised to cooperate on the Gorsuch nomination. Even though he would occupy a Supreme Court seat functionally stolen from President Obama when Senate Republicans refused for almost a year to hold confirmation hearings on Merrick Garland, Gorsuch is not patently unqualified for the job. … The next time there is a vacancy on the high court, Trump could well tap someone further to the right than Gorsuch to replace a liberal jurist. So shouldn't Democrats cooperate with Trump today, and save their ammunition for the next and arguably more important battle? The answer is no — for the simple reason that America no longer has a rational political system." (02/07/17)

