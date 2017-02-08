Here’s what could sink the Trump-Putin relationship

Source: Reuters

by Josh Cohen

"Donald Trump continues to defend Vladimir Putin. In his pre-Super Bowl interview with Bill O'Reilly, the U.S. president dismissed the Fox News host's description of the Russian president as a 'killer.' … 'There are a lot of killers,' said Trump. 'What do you think? Our country's so innocent?' U.S. national security interests could certainly benefit from improved relations between Washington and Moscow, most notably by reducing the risks of nuclear war and nuclear terrorism. However, despite the optimistic signals emanating from the Trump and Putin camps, the relationship could sour quickly — and perhaps even make tensions worse." (02/07/17)

