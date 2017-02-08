Trump is the new JFK

Source: USA Today

by Jonathan Lewis

"As the presidency of Donald Trump and the inevitable scrutiny of its first 100 days begin, the similarities between past administrations could provide the map for how Trump’s first term will take shape. Of all his predecessors, the one that Trump most resembles is none other than John F. Kennedy. The unlikely pair are, of course, different in some significant ways. But look a little closer and you’ll see Donald Trump looks like JFK. Kennedy wanted to 'get America moving again.' Trump wants to 'Make America Great Again.' Underestimated by their opponents, Kennedy and Trump waged unconventional campaigns. Kennedy won by one of the thinnest popular vote margins in U.S. history up to that point; Trump lost the popular vote by the biggest absolute margin ever for a winning candidate. Both elections were polarizing." [editor's note: I posted this mostly because of how outrageous some will consider the headline – SAT] (02/07/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/02/07/trump-kennedy-jfk-history-presidents-column/97093102