Enormous, humongous trade deficit got bigger in 2016, action needed

Source: Our Future

by Dave Johnson

"The United States ran the most enormous, humongous trade deficit last year since 2012. The gap between our exports and imports widened by 0.4 percent to $502.3 billion in 2016, the Census Bureau reported today. The government also found that the trade deficit amounted to $44.3 billion in December, down $1.5 billion from a revised $45.7 billion in November. The goods deficit with China alone hit $30.2 billion in December, up $1.8 billion from the previous month. The shocking trade deficit our country ran last year includes the services surplus. What happens if we separate services from goods? Exports of services decreased $1.3 billion to $749.6 billion in 2016. Imports of services increased $13.1 billion to $501.8 billion in 2016." [editor's note: My "trade deficit" with my grocer probably got larger last year than the year before too. I bought a lot more from the grocer than he bought from me. Um … so? – TLK] (02/07/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170207/enormous-humongous-december-2016-trade-deficits-show-need-for-action