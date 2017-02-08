Colombia: ELN releases soldier, starts negotiation with government

Source: PanAm Post

"On the morning of Monday, February 6, soldier Fredy Montero was released. He was captured by the ELN rebel group last January 24. The officer was kidnapped while doing a personal errands in Colombia's eastern department of Arauca; at the time he was out of uniform and unarmed. This was confirmed by a statement sent by the commission of the International Committee of the Red Cross to whom Moreno was delivered after the intervention of the Catholic Church, which participated in his release." (02/06/17)

https://panampost.com/julian-villabona/2017/02/06/eln-releases-soldier-commences-negotiation-colombian-government/