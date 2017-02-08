Melania Trump's "Daily Mail" lawsuit: A FLOTUS first?

Source: USA Today

"First lady Melania Trump has returned to the legal battlefield against the American outpost of Britain's rowdy tabloid, The Daily Mail: She's refiled her $150 million libel lawsuit against the powerful publication, which has been comparatively friendly to her husband's political career. It's an unprecedented move for a first lady, but Trump, 46, is going after the Mail and its website MailOnline.com because they were among several less-than-fastidious media publications that reported in August on allegations that Trump, a former model, once worked for Milan and New York modeling agencies that also operated as escort agencies. … The Mail issued a retraction. (She also won an apology and settlement from a Maryland blogger who published a similar story.) On Monday, the first lady refiled her lawsuit against Mail Media Inc., in New York state court, after her initial effort to file in Maryland was rejected by a judge as the wrong venue." (02/07/17)

