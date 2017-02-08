What economists see that most don't

Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

by Donald J Boudreaux

"Economists see the world differently than non-economists. Often, that involves nothing more than our habit of looking not only at the most obvious facts of reality but also at the less obvious facts. For example, when Americans buy more imported steel, everyone sees that some steelworkers in Pennsylvania and Ohio lose their jobs. Economists, of course, also see these job losses. But unlike most non-economists, economists see the jobs that are created in America as a result of greater imports. Economists see that foreigners use dollars earned selling steel to us to buy American exports or to invest in America. Each of these uses creates jobs in America." (02/07/17)

http://triblive.com/opinion/donaldboudreaux/11883481-74/economists-quarterback-value