US Senate: Republicans vote to silence Warren in Sessions confirmation debate

Source: National Public Radio

"The words were those of Coretta Scott King, widow of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But they resulted in a rarely invoked Senate rule being used to formally silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. On the Senate floor Tuesday, Warren read from a letter Scott King wrote in 1986, when she objected to President Reagan's ultimately unsuccessful nomination of then-U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions to a federal district court seat. … 'I call the senator to order under the provisions of Rule 19,' [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell said after interrupting Warren's speech, in which he said she had 'impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama.'" (02/08/17)

