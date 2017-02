Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"As close as you are to another person — a soul-mate spouse or a deeply-loved family member — never surrender your will and judgment to him or request him to surrender them to you. That's akin to giving away your humanity and becoming another's slave. No one who honestly cares for you or for the sanctity of individuals in general would ask that. " (02/08/17)

