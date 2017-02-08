Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"Less than three weeks into the presidency of Donald J. Trump, there are several troubling signs that the new administration is abandoning its foreign policy mandate and going off the rails. First and foremost is the saber-rattling aimed at Iran. … The real epicenter of the gathering storm is Yemen …" [editor's note: Trump has no "mandate," in foreign policy or otherwise — and on foreign policy in particular, his campaign pledges were so many, so varied and so mutually exclusive that it would be impossible to figure out what such a "mandate" would look like if it DID exist. Raimondo believed what he wanted to believe about Trump and continues to discount that naivete as a possible factor in things not going the way he expected them to go – TLK] (02/08/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/02/07/trump-at-the-crossroads/