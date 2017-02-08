Afghanistan: Six Red Cross workers killed, two missing in attack

Source: Al Jazeera [Qatar]

"Suspected [Islamic State] fighters have killed at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) engaged in carrying supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, according to government officials. Another two employees were unaccounted for after Wednesday's attack in Jowzjan province, said Thomas Glass, ICRC spokesperson, adding that the group did not know who was responsible for the attack. … Rahmatullah Turkistani, Jawzjan police chief, said the workers' bodies had been brought to the provincial capital and a search operation launched to find the two missing ICRC employees. Zabiullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, told Al Jazeera the group was not involved in the attack." (02/08/17)

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/02/icrc-afghan-red-cross-workers-killed-missing-170208131532856.html