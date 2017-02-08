Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"After establishing, during the big Super Bowl day interview, that President Donald Trump respects Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Bill O’Reilly asked why. After all, the Fox News star challenged, 'Putin's a killer.' 'We've got a lot of killers,' Trump replied. 'What, you think our country's so innocent?' This disturbed just about everyone. On the left, it was more evidence of Russian influence. The right recoiled at Trump doing the leftist thing, equating our moral failings with the much worse failings of others." (02/08/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/02/08/no-innocence-abroad/