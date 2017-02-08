Romania: Regime survives no-confidence vote

Source: Bloomberg

"Romania's government saw off a no-confidence motion in parliament and sought to reassure protesters who've rallied every day for more than a week in the biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism. Lawmakers from the Social Democrat-led cabinet boycotted Wednesday's attempt by the opposition to usurp it, avoiding the risk of defections allowing the vote to pass. Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu may also fire his justice minister to placate protesters furious at attempts to weaken anti-corruption efforts. … Romania's third government in two years had incurred public rage by unexpectedly easing punishments for officials who abuse their positions and seeking to free others from prison." (02/08/17)

