Establishment Republicans risk achieving a progressive dream

Source: Hawaii Reporter

by Frank Salvato

"One of the motivating factors of those who chose to vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 General Election was his promise to affect the repeal of the Affordable Care & Patient Protection Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. … it is incredibly disappointing to hear that some establishment Republicans — including two traditionally thoughtful men — are floating the idea of not repealing the total of the law and, instead, 'repairing it.' Sens. Orin Hatch (R-UT), and Lamar Alexander (R-TN), are espousing just that notion. They, along with usual suspect Republicans in Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA), are providing the avenue to a catastrophe that Progressives and Liberal Democrats could have only dreamed of achieving: the fracture of the Republican Party and creation of a third political party." [editor's note: He says that last part like it's a bad thing – TLK] (02/07/17)

