Russia: Opposition leader barred from presidential run by … convenient … embezzlement conviction

Source: ABC News

"A Russian court has found the country's most prominent opposition leader guilty of embezzlement in what critics say is a political trial intended to prevent him from running against President Vladimir Putin next year. Aleksei Navalny, 40, who made his name as an anti-corruption blogger chronicling the alleged ill-gotten gains of top officials, has become one of the leading figures in Russia's beleaguered anti-Putin opposition. In December, he had declared his intention to run against Putin in the country's 2018 presidential election, saying that although he has no chance of winning it would be good for the country. But on Wednesday, a court in the provincial city of Kirov found Navalny guilty of embezzling about $500,000 from local timber company Kirovles. The conviction now means Navalny is barred from running in the presidential election." (02/08/17)

http://abcnews.go.com/International/top-putin-critic-found-guilty-embezzlement-barring-2018/story?id=45344067